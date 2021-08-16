Activist calls for changes in philanthropy

We’re living in a time of extraordinary challenges to our social fabric and by extension to philanthropy, the very institution designed to deliver public good and improve the lives of society’s most excluded and vulnerable members. Today’s era—marked by struggles against institutional racism and systemic inequities, ethnic strife, political turmoil and global public health and climate crises—is testing the tensile strength of societies worldwide, challenging humanity to step up and do better. It is thus crucial for philanthropists to reconsider how they seek to transform the world and reimagine how they deliver impact.