Activist calls for changes in philanthropy

Missoulian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdgar Villanueva is on a mission to change philanthropy. The 44-year-old racial justice activist argues that institutionalized philanthropy in America perpetuates practices that marginalize minority communities.

Stockton, CARecord

Your views: Calling for a change in leadership

The blind and visually impaired of San Joaquin County request your help making much-needed changes in the leadership at Community Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired (CCBVI). CCBVI’s 2016 decision to move to a rented property from the 130 W. Flora St. building (owned outright) was not disclosed until shortly before it occurred.
CharitiesThrive Global

Incorporating Philanthropy in Your Business

Everyone wants to do good for your community, whether you’re acting alone or as your business. If you’re acting from a business perspective, however, there are a couple of things to consider. Today, we’re going to be talking about the best ways to incorporate philanthropy into your business, as written in a Success With Purpose article.
AdvocacyThe Guardian

US targeted Black Lives Matter activists in bid to disrupt movement, report finds

The federal government deliberately targeted Black Lives Matter protesters via heavy-handed criminal prosecutions in an attempt to disrupt and discourage the global movement that swept the nation and beyond last summer after the Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, according to a new report. Movement leaders and experts said the prosecution...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

JUST IN: Dallas National Philanthropy Day Celebration’s Format Has Been Changed To Toast Honorees

Back in 1986, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed that November 15 would be National Philanthropy Day to “encourage the celebration of donors (individuals, foundations and corporations), volunteers and leaders who build better communities.” This year, the Greater Dallas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is extending the celebration a little longer. They’re not only holding their 36th Annual Celebration of National Philanthropy Day on Tuesday, November 16, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas, they’ve decided that instead of the traditional luncheon, they’ll have a cocktail reception to toast the 2021 honorees, which have just been announced.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Chicago-made Unapologetic Follows Two Black Queer Activists Calling for Accountability, Change for Their Communities

Although shot a few years ago, the issues discussed in director Ashley O’Shay’s debut powerful and no-bullshit feature Unapologetic are disturbingly current as she profiles two uncompromising Black millennial organizers in Chicago who sought not only justice for the high-profile police killings of Rekia Boyd and Laquan McDonald (among others), but also calling for one officer to be thrown in jail, the police superintendent to be fired, and then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel to step down.
Eugene, ORKCBY

Activists rally in downtown Eugene to raise climate change awareness

EUGENE, Ore. — Environmental activists gathered in downtown Eugene Tuesday in an effort to raise awareness about climate change. The group says we're seeing the effects every summer here in the Northwest. “The fires, it’s hard to breathe in parts of Oregon, and people are losing their lives and their...
Advocacydefendernetwork.com

PVAMU’s scholar/activist Dr. Will Guzmán issues call for more activism

Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) history professor Will Guzmán has been selected from hundreds of applicants worldwide to be a Fellow at the National Humanities Center (NHC). The prestigious award is the first for a professor from PVAMU. Guzmán will join 35 other Fellows from 16 states, as well as Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Nigeria, and Taiwan, in residence at the NHC in North Carolina for the 2021-22 academic year. Guzmán will use the time to prepare his manuscript on Raymond A. Brown: Black Power’s Attorney.
Charitieswealthmanagement.com

The Importance of Time Horizons in Philanthropy

We’re living in a time of extraordinary challenges to our social fabric and by extension to philanthropy, the very institution designed to deliver public good and improve the lives of society’s most excluded and vulnerable members. Today’s era—marked by struggles against institutional racism and systemic inequities, ethnic strife, political turmoil and global public health and climate crises—is testing the tensile strength of societies worldwide, challenging humanity to step up and do better. It is thus crucial for philanthropists to reconsider how they seek to transform the world and reimagine how they deliver impact.
Maine StateWMTW

$3.5 trillion plan needed to address climate change, Maine activists say

PORTLAND, Maine — Following the U.S. Senate’s approval of a historic, bipartisan $1 trillion dollar infrastructure package, a group of Maine environmental advocates are now calling on congressional leaders to pass a $3.5 trillion plan to address climate change. “If we miss this moment, the results of that could be...
CharitiesThrive Global

Corporate Philanthropy: Everything You Need to Know

Philanthropy is a Greek word that refers to the love of humanity. Nowadays, philanthropists are people who work toward the common good by giving their resources to others. People who engage in acts of philanthropy make donations to organizations and services that improve the overall quality of life for the community.
Raleigh, NCWNCT

NC ACLU, other activists say riot bill is racist, ‘anti-BLM’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The ACLU and other activist groups are speaking out against a bill that would increase penalties for rioting or looting in North Carolina. House Bill 805 would charge people with a felony for causing significant property damage or serious bodily harm during a riot. The bill...
Societyzapgossip.com

Prince William calls for ‘urgent change’

Prince William has called for “urgent change” so young people can “inherit” a better world. The Duke of Cambridge has backed the Diana Award – a charity founded in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana – and their five-year Future Forward strategy, which aims to help boost potential by creating opportunities for youths to influence the world around them.

