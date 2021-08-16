Activist calls for changes in philanthropy

Back in 1986, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed that November 15 would be National Philanthropy Day to “encourage the celebration of donors (individuals, foundations and corporations), volunteers and leaders who build better communities.” This year, the Greater Dallas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is extending the celebration a little longer. They’re not only holding their 36th Annual Celebration of National Philanthropy Day on Tuesday, November 16, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas, they’ve decided that instead of the traditional luncheon, they’ll have a cocktail reception to toast the 2021 honorees, which have just been announced.
