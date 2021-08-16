Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michelle Branch pregnant with third child after suffering miscarriage

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Branch is pregnant again after suffering a miscarriage back in December. The 38-year-old mother of two shared the good news in a Sunday Instagram post that began, “You know you’re pregnant when…”. “Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Carney
Person
Michelle Branch
Person
Nigella Lawson
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Kimberly Perry
Person
Jennifer Nettles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miscarriage#Abc Audio#British#The Band Perry#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswfav951.com

Quickies: Ariana Grande, Ben Platt + Michelle Branch!

ARIANA GRANDE RESPONDS TO SELENA GOMEZ'S TIKTOK: Ariana Grande has responded to a TikTok of Selena Gomez and her friends singing “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” On Saturday (Aug. 14th), Grande shared the clip of Gomez singing her Thank You, Next track with the caption, CUTIES ARE YOU KIDDING @SelenaGomez LOVE YOU.”
WWEringsidenews.com

Kelly Kelly Says She Recently Suffered A Miscarriage

Kelly Kelly and her husband Joe Coba were expecting a baby, but that happy time became one of tragedy. Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly has unfortunately suffered a miscarriage. Kelly shared the devastating news on her Instagram story, revealing that after trying for a very long time to become a mother, she finally got pregnant, but went on to lose the baby. She was rushed to the hospital by her boyfriend where they received the awful news.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Michelle Branch on The Spirit Room at 20: ‘It was allowed to remain authentically teenage’

Michelle Branch was in Nashville when she had a fan encounter she’ll never forget. It was 2006, five years after the diaristic pop songs she’d written in her bedroom had become international hits, along with her debut album The Spirit Room. The fan was around 15 or 16 at the time, had curly blonde hair and a single on country radio. Her name was Taylor Swift. “No one really knew who she was,” Branch remembers. “She was out doing promo for her first song, and she and I met and she’s like, ‘Oh my god – The Spirit Room was such a huge album for me! I’m such a big fan!’ As I get older, I feel like I have those moments where I’m like: ‘Oh, I don’t feel as relevant as I once did..’. I definitely feel the passage of time. But more often than not there’s a female with a guitar who says, you know, I grew up listening to your record, and it’s always a really, really good feeling.”
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jools Oliver considering IVF after five miscarriages

Jools Oliver is considering IVF after enduring five miscarriages. The 46-year-old author - who has kids Poppy, 19, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 12, Buddy, ten, and River, five, with her husband Jamie Oliver - revealed she feels she has to "keep trying" for another child. Speaking to Zoe Clark-Coates,...
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Christina Ricci pregnant with second child

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Christina Ricci is going to be a mom of two. The 41-year-old actress is expecting her second child, her first with her boyfriend, Mark Hampton. Ricci already has a 7-year-old son, Freddie, with her ex-husband, James Heerdegen. The Addams Family actress shared news of her pregnancy...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
Public HealthPopculture

'The Dark Knight' Actor Reveals His Son Died of COVID-19

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest child after the 38-year-old son of The Dark Knight actor passed away "a few months ago" due to COVID-19. White opened up about the tragedy in an Aug. 1 interview with VladTV, saying he was devastated to lose his first child, whom he had welcomed when he himself was just 15 years old. Watch the full interview with the actor below.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

COREY TAYLOR Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'I'm Very, Very Sick'

Corey Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated. As a result of his diagnosis, the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman will be unable to appear at the Astronomicon eclectic pop culture convention in Ann Arbor, Michigan this weekend. Taylor shared the news of his COVID-19 infection in a...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Is Mariah on The Young and the Restless pregnant in real life?

Is Mariah on The Young and the Restless pregnant in real life? That’s the question viewers continue to ask as the character gets further along in her surrogacy pregnancy. Earlier this year, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) agreed to be a surrogate for her good friends, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz), with a little help from pal Devon (Bryton James). Even Mariah’s girlfriend Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) was on board with the plan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy