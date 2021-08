Not a month ago the US announced that it was leaving Afghanistan after 20 years of occupation and, with three weeks to go until the deadline, all the news coming from there smells of despair. If the Americans are in a hurry to leave, it is almost the same as the Taliban are in a hurry to return. They already control half of the country’s districts and have conquered six provincial capitals in the last week. The Kabul of 2021 is getting a face of Saigon 1975. Many now remember that phrase falsely attributed to the writer Mark Twain who says that history does not repeat itself, but rhymes.