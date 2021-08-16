Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Jean Taylor takes on public media role as both insider and outsider

By Liz Fedor
Posted by 
MinnPost
MinnPost
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jean Taylor’s selection as the next president and CEO of American Public Media Group surprised some people, because she’s never been a public media executive. However, Taylor comes to the position with a unique advantage because she’s both an insider and an outsider. Her long service on the APMG board...

www.minnpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Business
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrison Keillor
Person
Ed Bastian
Person
George Floyd
Person
Richard Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Civil Unrest#Outsider#Minnesota Public Radio#Board Of Trustees#Apmg#Mpr#The Star Tribune#The Apmg Board#Ywca#Cargill Pillsbury#American Express#Harvard#Twin Cities Business#Lead Influence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
MinnPost

St. Paul recognizes Indian Mounds Park as burial site

New signs at Indian Mounds Park. The Star Tribune’s Zekriah Chaudhry reports: “Those entering Indian Mounds Park in St. Paul will now be informed upon arrival: ‘This is a cemetery.’ … Signs explaining that the area is a burial site have been added to the park this year — a win for organizers who have long sought official acknowledgment that the mounds are not a typical park, but a sacred place. The recognition from city officials and community members comes after the St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department planned to build a splash pad at the park — plans that were canceled following pushback from local Indigenous groups.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

New round of evacuations in northeastern Minnesota as Greenwood Fire grows to 9,000 acres

MPR’s Sarah Gelbard and Andrew Krueger report: “The Greenwood Fire in northeastern Minnesota grew to more than 9,000 acres early Saturday — up from fewer than 5,000 acres Friday morning — as firefighting crews prepared for gusty, erratic winds from a cold front moving across the region. The fire — zero percent contained at last report — prompted another round of evacuations Friday afternoon after it jumped a county highway and spread to the west.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Carnahan out as Minnesota GOP chair

Briana Bierschbach and Alex Chhith write in the Star Tribune: “Minnesota Republican leaders forced Jennifer Carnahan out as head of the state party on Thursday, turning a page on a scandal that threatened to consume GOP politics ahead of a pivotal election year. Carnahan leaves as chair of the party amid allegations that she created a toxic workplace environment …. The party’s 15-member executive board voted 8-7 to give Carnahan a severance of three months salary, roughly $38,000, to leave her role. Carnahan, who attended the meeting virtually, was the deciding vote to give herself severance on the way out.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

How climate change will affect Minnesota’s outdoor workforce

Outdoor workers in Minnesota could lose up to $391 million in wages by the middle of the century if greenhouse emissions aren’t reduced, according to a report titled “Too Hot to Work,” released by the Union of Concerned Scientists this week. The study found that rising temperatures are projected to expose outdoor workers to hazardous heat conditions that will put both their health and wages at risk.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

St. Paul eliminates minimum parking requirements for new real estate developments

Frederick Melo writes for the Pioneer Press: “Real estate developers looking to build new housing, retail or office buildings in St. Paul will no longer have to read the fine print of city zoning ordinances to determine how much off-street parking to provide. The answer is none. St. Paul on Wednesday became one of the first cities in the country to completely eliminate minimum off-street parking requirements as a zoning restriction. Many other cities have reduced or eliminated parking minimums in specific neighborhoods, such as their downtowns, or relaxed them for certain property types such as affordable housing, but few have gone quite as far as St. Paul in lifting them entirely. Buffalo, New York did so in 2017, followed by San Francisco in 2018, and Minneapolis, Sacramento and Berkeley, Calif. in 2021.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Walz says Minnesota is ready to accept Afghan refugees

Minnesota welcome. WCCO reports: “In a letter to President Joe Biden Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said Minnesota stands ready to welcome refugee families from Afghanistan. … ‘You may already be aware that in the past Minnesota has stepped forward to help those who are fleeing desperate situations and need a safe place to call home,’ the letter reads. ‘New Minnesotans strengthen our communities and contribute to the social fabric of our state. They are our neighbors.’ … ‘Like people across the globe, Minnesotans have watched the events unfolding in Afghanistan with grief and sadness,’ the letter from Walz and Flanagan reads. ‘We stand ready to work with you and your administration to welcome families as this effort to provide safety and refuge continues.’”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Coronavirus in Minnesota: Federal government expected to recommend vaccine booster shots

MinnPost provides weekly updates on coronavirus in Minnesota on Tuesdays that cover COVID-19 in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present. The federal government is expected to recommend an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose for those in the general population who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the New York Times reported. The third dose would come eight months after the second shot, and would likely be offered to nursing home residents, those working in health care and emergency workers first. The process could begin as early as September, per the Times. It would have to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Falcon Heights, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Residences evacuated as Greenwood Lake fire grows

Fire growing. The AP reports (via WCCO): “Dozens of residences have been evacuated as a wildfire in northeastern Minnesota continues to spread, according to the U.S. Forest Service. … The fire in the Superior National Forest near Greenwood Lake had expanded to about 3.1 square miles by Tuesday as crews fought the fire on the ground and from the air. … Lake County sheriff’s deputies and Emergency Management personnel went door to door to notify residents that they were in the evacuation zone, along McDougal Lakes, the Highway 2 corridor near Sand Lake and just north of Highway 1. About 75 residences were affected by the evacuation, the Forest Service said.”
Rochester, MNPosted by
MinnPost

MSP hosting hiring fair to fill more than 750 positions

Opportunity to work with the traveling public. KARE reports: “Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) Airport is hosting a job fair on Aug. 19 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. … The fair will feature over 750 full time, part time and seasonal positions from more than two dozen companies that operate in MSP. Those companies include restaurants, retail stores, rental car companies and ‘aviation-related service companies,’ according to a press release. … MSP’s minimum wage was increased to $14.25/hour last month, and will rise to $15/hour in July 2022.”
PoliticsPosted by
MinnPost

The Minnesota Clean Cars rule isn’t nearly enough

If the state is serious about reducing greenhouse gas emissions from all sectors, we should join California’s cap and trade system. On July 26, Gov. Tim Walz explained his support for the Minnesota Clean Cars rule using a hockey analogy, saying, “You need to skate where the puck is going to be. The puck is going to be in EV vehicles, and that is irrefutable.” OK, sure. But what’s also irrefutable is that trying to meet the state’s climate goals using the Clean Cars rule is like playing hockey shorthanded — and without sticks.
ElectionsPosted by
MinnPost

Minnesota GOP in turmoil as party chair calls campaign to remove her a ‘coup’

Dave Orrick writes in the Pioneer Press: “Following what amounted to a weekend political firestorm, the Minnesota Republican party Sunday evening found itself navigating treacherous waters of possible scandal that threatened to oust the state party’s leader. … the executive committee of the Republican Party of Minnesota met privately Sunday night to consider how to act amid a growing chorus of calls for Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan to resign. As the meeting began around 9 p.m. Sunday evening, Carnahan appeared to have no intentions of leaving, even calling the campaign to remove her a ‘coup.’ As of midnight, no action appeared to have been taken against Carnahan directly, but the committee approved two actions she opposed: conducting a financial audit and ending a practice of non-disclosure agreements that was alleged to have muzzled her critics.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

A brief history of Minnesota’s Superior National Forest

Superior National Forest is an iconic part of northeast Minnesota that comprises over three million acres (more than 445,000 of which are surface water) of boreal forest. The forest itself is part of the vast North Woods, a tourist destination in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) is within the forest, which is itself part of the Quetico Superior region that extends into Canada.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

After a summer of controversy, some Minnesota teachers are anxious about the return of the school year

In small towns like Pequot Lakes, back-to-school nights and open houses often feel like family reunions. It’s a day that some teachers say sets the tone for the rest of the year. And one that educators excitedly prepare for weeks in advance, says Karen Rubado, who teaches in the district and is a facilitator for the equity and diversity program SEED (seeking educational equity and diversity).
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

More Republican lawmakers call on Minnesota GOP chair to resign

MPR reports: “Republican Party of Minnesota Chair Jennifer Carnahan faced growing calls to resign on Saturday, in the wake of a major GOP donor and activist being indicted on sex trafficking charges. At least five GOP state legislators have publicly called on Carnahan to step down after news of Thursday’s indictment of Anton ‘Tony’ Lazzaro. ‘We need a change in leadership. …’ four Republican lawmakers — state Reps. Steve Drazkowski, Tim Miller, Cal Bahr and Jeremy Munson — wrote in a letter posted Saturday. … The four are members of the New House Republican Caucus in the Minnesota Legislature. … On Friday night, GOP state Sen. Roger Chamberlain of Lino Lakes — the assistant majority leader — also called on Carnahan to resign.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

70% of Minnesotans age 16 and older have at least first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Better late than never? The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “Roughly 70% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, more than a month after Gov. Tim Walz’s initial July 1 goal but still before the peak of a fourth pandemic wave in the state. … Walz thanked Minnesotans for getting shots and reducing the threat of viral spread in the state and urged others to get vaccinated as soon as possible. A fast-spreading delta coronavirus variant has caused an uptick in COVID-19 levels in Minnesota, where the positivity rate of diagnostic testing has risen from 1.1% to 5.1% over the past month and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has increased from 90 to 377.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy