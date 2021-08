What’s good for the heart is also good for the brain, says Dr. Stephen Sinatra, one of the most highly respected and sought-after cardiologists known for his integrative approach to cardiovascular health. He stresses that the longer we live, the more we must be acutely aware that one health problem could lead to another. Brain and heart health intersect in many ways, which is why Sinatra developed a brain, heart and mood supplement called Focal Point Plus, with Healthy Directions, to address memory, retention, sharpness, concentration, recall and focus.