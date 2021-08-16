Cancel
Best and worst banks based on service and overdrafts - check where your lender sits

By Emma Munbodh
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

Cashback, “golden hello” payments of up to £140, and members-only interest rates are among the carrots being dangled in front of customers in an attempt to persuade them to switch current accounts.

But should you switch and ditch or are you already getting a fair deal for your money?

As the market heats up, the latest current account poll is out – ranking the best from the worst in terms of service, digital banking, overdrafts and in-branch availability amid hundreds of closures.

The annual report asked 17,000 customers how likely they were to recommend their bank, their provider’s online and mobile services and the quality of service received.

Failed lender Tesco had the lowest scores across all categories, while digital banks Starling and TSB ranked the highest, outstripping all high street lenders except Nationwide and First Direct.

“Many of the top brands to shine in their service levels are those who do not offer in-branch banking but they do offer accounts that are transparent and free of frills.," Rachel Springall at Moneyfacts told The Mirror.

"Consumers may well switch away from a brand if they receive poor service and we have seen this before when customers face disruption with their banking – such as with IT glitches.

"These latest service levels are worth keeping in mind if bank customers are considering a switch if they are unhappy with their current arrangement.”

Here are the results.

Are you in dispute with your bank? Get in touch: emma.munbodh@mirror.co.uk

Best for customer service

Royal Bank of Scotland customers said there was a slim chance they would recommend the lender to friends and family ( Image: PA)

When asked how likely customers were to recommend their current account provider to friends and family, Monzo customers shared the highest score. That was followed by First Direct and Starling bank in joint second place.

Tesco Bank, which closed all current accounts last month, had the lowest score, followed by Royal Bank of Scotland.

Top 5:

  1. Monzo
  2. First Direct
  3. Starling Bank
  4. Metro Bank
  5. Nationwide Building Society

Worst 5:

  1. Tesco Bank
  2. Royal Bank of Scotland
  3. Virgin Money
  4. TSB
  5. Santander

Online and mobile banking services

In the mobile banking category, customers of digital banks Monzo and Starling said they were most likely to speak highly of their provider.

By contrast, Tesco Bank, The Co-operative and Virgin Money were the least likely to recommend their experience to others.

Top 5:

  1. Monzo
  2. Starling Bank
  3. First Direct
  4. Halifax
  5. Nationwide Building Society

Worst 5:

  1. Tesco Bank
  2. The Co-operative Bank
  3. Virgin Money
  4. TSB
  5. Royal Bank of Scotland
Best overdrafts

First Direct customers shared the highest satisfaction scores on overdrafts, with 67% of customers saying they would recommend their deal to friends and family. Lloyds also made it into the top five for the first time in the poll.

Tesco Bank scored the lowest yet again, with Natwest and Royal Bank of Scotland also recording some of the lowest scores.

Digital lenders Starling and Monzo fell into third and fourth place for overdraft satisfaction.

Top 5:

  1. First Direct
  2. Metro Bank
  3. Monzo
  4. Starling Bank
  5. Lloyds Bank

Worst 5:

  1. Tesco Bank
  2. Royal Bank of Scotland
  3. Natwest
  4. Virgin Money
  5. HSBC

In branch services

The pandemic may have accelerated the shifted towards online banking banking, but what branches are still nailing customer service when they are open? Metro Bank and Nationwide topped this poll with Lloyds Bank in third place.

Bottom of the pile was Royal Bank of Scotland, The Co-operative bank and TSB.

Metro, First Direct and Starling did not feature as they operate online-only.

Do you agree with the results? Let us know in the comments below

Top 5:

  1. Metro Bank
  2. Nationwide
  3. Lloyds Bank
  4. Halifax
  5. Bank of Scotland

Worst 5:

  1. Royal Bank of Scotland
  2. The Co-operative Bank
  3. TSB
  4. Barclays
  5. Natwest

