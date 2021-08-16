Animal feed dealership in Springville sells for $4.5 million

Twenty years after moving and starting a business in Buffalo, Hy-Performance owner makes another good move. The 2021 Family-Owned Business Awards will honor multi-generational and family-owned businesses in Western New York for overall excellence, innovation, ethics, philanthropy and contribution to the strength of the region. Finalists will be selected by a panel of judges. We are seeking self-nominations from family-owned businesses, as well as nominations from service providers and others that know the business well.