Springville, NY

Animal feed dealership in Springville sells for $4.5 million

By James Fink
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 5 days ago
It’s not often that a $4.5 million real estate transaction is reported in the Town of Springville, but that’s what happened earlier this month.

