Two main lessons stand out from the pandemic: Good employees can be successful working from just about anywhere but mental health is paramount to that success. That was the resounding theme at a July 20 luncheon from 10 Western New York female business leaders who said they’ve adjusted in the new normal. They gathered for a roundtable conversation to discuss the challenges of hiring and retaining workers, the importance of positive employee morale and the consideration of caretakers. The Women at the Table event was sponsored by Phillips Lytle LLP.