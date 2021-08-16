Calm, mostly sunny weather on the way this week

Westerly winds will prevail Saturday along the Front Range and in the metro area with gusts up to 60 mph in the mountains and foothills. In Denver, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Skies will be mostly sunny as the high temperature tops out at about 83 degrees. It will be breezy, with winds mostly in the 13- to 15-mph range and gusts up to 21 mph.