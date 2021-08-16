Calm, mostly sunny weather on the way this week
Tranquil conditions will be the overall theme of the forecast this week as skies trend partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will be warm, but manageable. MONDAY: Rinse & repeat! Mostly sunny skies expected, with only a few afternoon cumulus clouds inland. Daytime temperatures will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s, with manageable humidity. Winds will remain light, generally off the lakeshore. Very pleasant summer day.upnorthlive.com
