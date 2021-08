The Bundeswehr brought two helicopters to the Afghan capital Kabul for people to fly. “The two Airbus H145M helicopters which were loaded yesterday at Wunstorf have arrived in Kabul,” the Bundeswehr wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning. With their help, those in danger should be brought to safety who cannot make it to the airport on their own due to the dangerous and confusing situation. According to the Ministry of Defense, the machines can be used to rescue German citizens or local workers from dangerous situations.