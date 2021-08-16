Cancel
Hawaii State

Tourists Facing $5000 Fine Or Jail Time For Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards In Hawaii

By Malik Peay
 5 days ago
2 tourists are facing $5000 fine and possible jail time after presenting fake COVID-19 vaccination cards while traveling to Oahu, Hawaii. The island of Oahu has become a tourist hot spot for eager travelers seeking to escape from the vestiges of the pandemic that have completely altered their ways of living. More and more COVID-19 spikes are occurring daily in Hawaii, and these alarming rates have led to the overflowing of hospitals and more infected locals. Hawaii reported over 1,000 new cases following Friday the 13th, and this uptick in coronavirus cases has led to foreign travelers finding illegitimate ways to show their vaccine proof.

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

