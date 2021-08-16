Cancel
Politics

WisEye Morning Minute: MU Law Poll - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson & Gov. Tony Evers

Wiscnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross and CBS 58 Capitol Reporter Emilee Fannon discuss the recent Marquette University Law School Poll results regarding favorability numbers for U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R) and Governor Tony Evers (D). For Johnson, results revealed that his support is slipping: 35% view him favorably, 42% unfavorably and 23% said they don't have an opinion. His favorability shows a 3% decrease compared to the October 2020 poll. This is also the lowest approval rating for Johnson since 2015 where 27% had a favorable opinion and 38% were unfavorable. For Gov. Tony Evers, results revealed that his approval rating remains steady, while 43% disapprove, and six percent didn't know.

Tony Evers
Last week, Kent Mansfield, chief sales and marketing officer for Authentix, presented on ballot security options for Wisconsin during an informational hearing with the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections. Mansfield highlighted the many ways ballots could be encrypted while still being accessible for Wisconsin districts to print and distribute.
A new report by the investigative news outlet ProPublica finds that Ron Johnson — Wisconsin’s senior U.S. Senator — directed millions of dollars in tax breaks to his three biggest campaign donors. Johnson, a Republican, inserted provisions into a 2017 tax overhaul enabling top donors Diane Hendricks and the Uihlein...
A new Marquette University Law School poll shows just less than half of Wisconsinites surveyed in August approve of President Joe Biden‘s job performance. At the same time, ratings in favor of former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson fell to 37 percent and 35 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers‘ approval rating remains steady.
During a listening session in Montello, Wis., U.S. Congressman Glenn Grothman (R-Glenbeulah) addressed current issues facing the Southwest border. Grothman highlighted a significant increase in monthly illegal border crossings from 2020 to May 2021. According to a June 2021 Washington Post article from Nick Miroff, "U.S. authorities intercepted 180,034 migrants along the Mexico border in May, and a growing share have been arriving from nations outside Central America and Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data published Wednesday showing illegal crossing at a new 20-year high."
Ron Johnson is not the only con artist in the U.S. Senate. But he stands out as the senator whose grifting costs taxpayers — in Wisconsin and nationwide — the most. Just last week, The Washington Post reported, “Sen. Rand Paul revealed Wednesday that his wife bought stock in Gilead Sciences — which makes an antiviral drug used to treat Covid-19 — on Feb. 26, 2020, before the threat from the coronavirus was fully understood by the public and before it was classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.”
As reported by WisPolitics.com, the Joint Committee on Education held a public hearing Wednesday on Assembly Bill 411 and Senate Bill 411 which relate to anti-racism and anti-sexism pupil instruction and anti-racism and anti-sexism training for employees of school districts and independent charter schools. Both bills would bar educators from teaching students that anyone is inherently racist or superior due to their race as well as ban curriculum that says anyone of a certain race is responsible for or should feel guilty about past injustices committed by others of the same race. The bills would also decrease state aid payments by 10 percent for school districts that continue to teach banned curriculum. In this segment, Sen. André Jacque (R-De Pere) introduces the Senate version of the bill and Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) expresses concern for the bills' punitive measures for school districts.
A new Marquette University Law School poll shows just less than half of Wisconsinites surveyed in August approve of President Joe Biden's job performance. At the same time, ratings in favor of former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson fell to 37 percent and 35 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers' approval rating remains steady.
On Nov. 28, 2017, I published a column describing Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson’s public threat to vote against President Trump’s enormous Republican tax cut for the wealthy unless it included more tax relief for small businesses as a fraudulent sham. Rather than standing up for mom-and-pop small businesses like dry...
The Iowa State Fair is at full boil. It’s a little light on the political tourists because it’s not the summer before a year ending in 0, 4, 8, 12, or 16. Which is not to say that it is entirely devoid of migrant politicians from other states, or the media they drag around in their wake. On occasion, these are politicians you should keep an eye on because they have national aspirations. On other occasions, these are politicians you should keep an eye on to make sure they don’t get into the poultry barn and start biting the heads off all the chickens. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
(CNN) — After a six-week standoff that drew massive amounts of national attention, Texas House Democrats broke ranks late this week -- delivering a near-certain victory for Republicans seeking to push through the nation's most stringent voting law. This was always inevitable -- but it ended with even more of...
Donald Ayer served as United States attorney and principal deputy solicitor general in the Ronald Reagan administration and as deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush. Norman Eisen, a former ambassador to the Czech Republic and former President Barack Obama's "ethics czar," was special impeachment counsel to the House Judiciary Committee in 2019-2020. The opinions expressed here are their own. View more opinion at CNN.

