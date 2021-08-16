Cancel
HBO is finally doing something about its crappy TV apps

By Joe Rice-Jones
knowtechie.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max is confusing on its own, but when you add in glitchy smart TV apps, the whole experience just breaks down. HBO’s parent company, WarnerMedia, seems to know this and is planning to replace all of its smart TV apps with new, working versions over the “next four or five months.”

