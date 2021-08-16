Recognizing Racial and Health Injustices

To overcome health and racial disparities in Minnesota, we must shift the narrative about how they are addressed by amplifying the voices of communities to speak their truth. We have all heard the disturbing paradoxes Minnesota continues to exhibit when it comes to health. It is one of the healthiest states in the county, while being home to some of the worst inequities. This is particularly true when it comes to people who identify as Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian Pacific Islander and other communities of color. You have likely heard some of the sobering truths that underscore these inequities – from income, with the typical Black family in Minneapolis earning less than half as much as the typical white family in any given year, to housing, with homeownership among Black families one-third the rate of white families. And when it comes to health outcomes, Indigenous Minnesotans suffer from diabetes and chronic liver disease at four and six times the rate of the general population respectively – despite there being no biological reason for this to be the case. However, it’s not just the injustices themselves that are problematic, it’s also how we tell that story.