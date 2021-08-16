Cancel
Afghanistan

Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab were on holiday at same time hours before fall of Kabul

Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab were both on holiday at the same time a few hours before the fall of Kabul, it has emerged.

The Prime Minister was away on Saturday, thought to be in the South West of England, before he cut short his summer break after just one day. Photos appeared to show him at Taunton station on Sunday.

Meanwhile the Foreign Secretary returned from abroad on Sunday and was spotted entering the Foreign Office this morning. Neither No10 nor the Foreign Office denied reports he had been on holiday.

The double break suggests the pair were caught off guard by the speed of the Taliban’s advance across Afghanistan, where Islamist fighters entered the capital Kabul on Sunday.

The PM had previously claimed on July 8: "I do not believe that the Taliban are guaranteed the kind of victory that we sometimes read about.”

Mr Johnson chaired his third COBRA meeting in four days on the crisis this lunchtime - and has asked MPs to return to Parliament on Wednesday.

But it is thought he may not take detailed questions throughout the day, as he could instead open a general debate.

No10 also did not rule out the prospect he could return to his holiday on Thursday, with the PM’s spokesman saying: "There is a live issue the PM is keeping a close eye on - no decisions have been made."

Downing Street insisted Dominic Raab had been “working on this crisis throughout” after the Foreign Secretary only returned from abroad yesterday, despite days of build-up to the fall of Kabul on Sunday.

But he has been condemned by Labour, with Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy saying: “For the Foreign Secretary to go AWOL during an international crisis of this magnitude is nothing short of shameful."

The former Secretary General of NATO, Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, who is also an ex-Defence Secretary, slammed Mr Raab remaining on holiday while the situation in Afghanistan escalated.

Dominic Raab in Downing Street earlier today ( Image: PA)

He said: "It is stunning that the Foreign Secretary would stay on holiday as our mission in Afghanistan disintegrated. The horrors unfolding with every minute demand focused attention from the top.

"The urgency involves both the evacuation of British citizens but also what is now to happen to the people of Afghanistan.

“The fact that the Foreign Secretary is missing in action shows graphically the lack of purpose in our government’s attitude to what we set out to do twenty years ago.

“As Secretary General of NATO on 9/11 and the person who announced the invoking of Article 5, the self-defence cause in the North Atlantic Treaty, I am sickened by the prospect of the twentieth anniversary being marked by the Taliban back in control of Afghanistan.”

Even after he returned, Lib Dem Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Layla Moran said: “Dominic Raab’s silence is deafening and an insult to all those who have loved ones still in Afghanistan. The Foreign Secretary must come out of hiding to address the country and hold a press conference in the next 24 hours.

“So far we’ve seen nothing but an utter failure of leadership and responsibility. The same will be said if he fails to address the nation."

Afghans cling to the side of a US Air Force plane at Kabul Airport

Ex-MP Jim Murphy said: "I remember being six hours into my holiday in Spain when Russia and Georgia’s 2008 war began. I was FCO minister for Europe. Gordon Brown rightly had me back at my desk that same day."

