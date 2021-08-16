Cancel
Hawaii State

Could a Disease Outbreak Happen With Whales and Dolphins in Hawaii?

By Mary Jo DiLonardo
Tree Hugger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn infectious disease found in a stranded dolphin in Hawaii could spark an outbreak in other marine mammals, researchers say.﻿﻿. When investigating the 2018 death of a Fraser’s dolphin that had been stranded in Maui, researchers were concerned with what they observed. During the necropsy, they discovered a novel strain of morbillivirus, a marine mammal disease responsible for deadly outbreaks in dolphins and whales. The disease contributed to the dolphin’s death.﻿﻿

