Could a Disease Outbreak Happen With Whales and Dolphins in Hawaii?
An infectious disease found in a stranded dolphin in Hawaii could spark an outbreak in other marine mammals, researchers say.. When investigating the 2018 death of a Fraser’s dolphin that had been stranded in Maui, researchers were concerned with what they observed. During the necropsy, they discovered a novel strain of morbillivirus, a marine mammal disease responsible for deadly outbreaks in dolphins and whales. The disease contributed to the dolphin’s death.www.treehugger.com
