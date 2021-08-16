Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Federal agents seize thousands of fake covid vaccination cards destined for locations across U.S.

By Katie Shepherd
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBundles of counterfeit coronavirus vaccination cards printed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo have been shipped from Shenzhen, China, to recipients all around the United States, as some unvaccinated people try to evade restrictions that require proof of the shot to enter certain bars, schools and public spaces.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Illegal Drugs#U S Customs#Cbp#Memphis#Cdc#Spanish#Fbi#The Associated Press#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Killeen Daily Herald

The Latest: Customs seizes fake vaccination cards in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — More than 3,000 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards have been confiscated at cargo freight facilities at the Anchorage airport as they were being shipped from China. Officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the cards in the last week as they arrived in small packages. An agency...
newsandguts.com

Federal Agents Confiscate Thousands of Counterfeit Vaccine Cards Bound For New Orleans, Other U.S. Cities

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Memphis seized a stash of thousands of fake coronavirus vaccination cards printed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo. The cards had been shipped from Shenzhen, China, to people in various cities around the United States, including New Orleans, supposedly to be sold to unvaccinated people trying to skirt restrictions that require proof of vaccination.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Case of the fake vaccine cards is nothing compared to the fake vaccines Interpol is warning countries about

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Port of Anchorage seized over 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards arriving from China this week. The cards closely resemble the authentic Center for Disease Control certificates provided by healthcare practitioners when administering the Covid-19 vaccine. The cards are arriving from the same place the virus arrived from: China, specifically Shenzhen, China, which is about 550 miles from Wuhan Province, where the virus originated.
Posted by
Fox News

More than 3,000 fake COVID vaccine cards seized at Anchorage airport

More than 3,000 phony COVID-19 vaccination cards were seized this week from cargo facilities at Anchorage airport, officials said. The fake cards were shipped in from China, arriving in over 100 packages throughout the week, according to US Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Jaime Ruiz. Each package contained roughly 20...
Public HealthPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Authorities Confiscate Over 3,000 Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials in Anchorage, Alaska, confiscated over 3,000 fake vaccination cards in a shipment arriving from China. The cards are designed to look like those issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, customs officials said in a press release. The forgeries were sent in roughly 150 small packages with 20 to 25 fake vaccination cards in each package, a CBP spokesperson told the Associated Press.
Anchorage Daily News

U.S. Customs officials seize 3,000 faked vaccination cards shipped through Anchorage

Federal customs officials have seized more than 3,000 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards at shipping warehouses processing international cargo in Anchorage, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said Thursday. “The shipments of these cards are low-quality printing, and closely resemble the authentic CDC certificates provided by healthcare providers when administering...
HealthWashington Times

Counterfeit vaccine cards will lead to total government surveillance

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol announced its officers at a port in Alaska recently seized thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards that came from China. The seizure opens the door for government to go forward with the technological tracking of U.S. citizens. How so?. It strengthens the arguments of pro-vaccine...
Tennessee Statetalesbuzz.com

Tennessee officials seize fake COVID-19 vaccine cards from China

Thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards from China have been seized by Customs and Border Patrol officers in Tennessee in the last year, the agency said. Officers at the Port of Memphis have intercepted at least 121 shipments totaling 3,017 of the “low quality” cards being sent from Shenzhen, the CBP said in a statement Friday.
Pharr, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

‘Significant Cocaine Load’, Worth $2 Million Seized At Texas-Mexico Border

PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility seized $2,007,700 in cocaine on August 12. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) “Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and utilize inspections experience and technology and all of that came together perfectly as they intercepted this significant cocaine load,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. The drugs were found in a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the trailer for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the tractor/trailer, officers found the 96 packages of cocaine weighing 260.36 pounds concealed within the trailer. They seized the narcotics, the tractor/trailer and the case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.
Worldwxxinews.org

U.S. extends border closure with Canada yet another month

The Department of Homeland Security has announced the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed for at least another month. "To minimize the spread of #COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through Sept. 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel," DHS tweeted early Thursday.
Laredo, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

$88K+ In Cocaine Discovered Within Honda Accord At Texas-Mexico Border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized over $88,000 worth of cocaine concealed within a Honda Accord at the Texas-Mexico border. Packages containing 11.5 pounds of cocaine seizedby CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. (credit: U.S. Customs & Border Patrol) The 11.5 pounds of narcotics were discovered on August 18 at the the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. “In an effort to secure our Nation’s borders, CBP has implemented enforcement strategies that have furthered the disruption of dangerous drugs entering the country,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. Border agents also seized the Honda. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation
cbp.gov

Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $56K Worth of Narcotics in Two Seizures

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics with an estimated street value of $55,942. “As these two seizures illustrate, our frontline CBP officers continue to do an outstanding job in securing our borders while preventing dangerous substances from...
U.S. PoliticsJanesville Gazette

US extends border restrictions for Canada, Mexico until Sept. 21

The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday that it is extending nonessential travel restrictions for Canada and Mexico again, this time until Sept. 21. The extension comes less than two weeks after Canada opened its land and ferry borders to the U.S. Since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, the US has extended restrictions every month. Its last restriction had been extended through Aug. 21.
Public Healthwuzr.com

Federal Officials Warn Against Fake Vaccine Cards

Authorities are watching out for a fake Covid cards on Facebook. Reports say people are getting creative in figuring out ways to avoid getting a COVID shot. Allegedly, there’s a Facebook group in Indiana that has evolved into a place where people are getting fake COVID vaccination cards. One anonymous...

Comments / 0

Community Policy