Keyser, WV

Public hearing on redistricting is Wednesday

Mineral Daily News-Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON —A public hearing on the topic of the upcoming redistricting plans for West Virginia is scheduled for Wednesday in Keyser. Due to a decrease in population in the state as shown in the results of the 2020 Census, West Virginia will be losing one Congressional seat as well as going from 67 delegate districts to 100 single-member districts. The process to make the changes is under the direction of a West Virginia Legislature joint committee, with Sen. Charles Trump chairing the Senate committee and Del. Gary Howell chairing the House committee.

