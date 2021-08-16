Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Win tix to see Paul Thorn at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall!

By Mel Fisher
wfpk.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re always thrilled when Paul Thorn comes back to town!. 91.9 WFPK presents The Paul Thorn Band at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall Friday, August 27th. Thorn’s new album is called Never Too Late to Call, and the second single was featured as the listen hear! Song of the Day. And...

wfpk.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Thorn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Forester#Members Only
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicwfpk.org

Win tix to Back 2 Mac’s “Silver Spring Jam” at Iroquois Amphitheater

91.9 WFPK welcomes Back 2 Mac‘s Silver Spring Jam to Iroquois Amphitheater, Sunday, August 22nd. Not only will you get Back 2 Mac‘s “Tribute to Fleetwood Mac“, ELFaux will provide “the music of Electric Light Orchestra“, WFPK’s own “Saturday Night Blues Party” host Sheryl Rouse will do her “Tribute to the Sisters of Soul”, and “A Family’S Tone” will provide the Sly (Stone) tribute.
Musicwmot.org

First Listen: Paul Thorn’s “Never too Late to Call”

Paul Thorn, known around my apartment as “The Bard of Tupelo,” released his latest record, Never Too Late to Call on Friday, August 6th. It was recorded at the all-analog Sam Phillips Recording Studio in Memphis, and produced by the Grammy Award-winning engineer Matt Ross-Spang. Perhaps the thing I love...
Lifestylewfpk.org

Win tix to Madison Ribberfest BBQ & Blues Festival!

WFPK welcomes Madison Ribberfest BBQ & Blues festival back to Madison, IN., August 20th and 21st!. In addition to the great eats, the musical lineup is equally impressive, with the following scheduled to perform:. TAB BENOIT with special guest JOHN MAYALL. SHEMEKIA COPELAND. THE JOE LOUIS WALKER BAND with special...
Musicwrkf.org

Paul Thorn Brings A Softer Touch To A Rough Patch On 'Never Too Late To Call'

On his newest album, Never Too Late To Call, we find Southern rocker Paul Thorn reflective. Raised in Tupelo, Miss., Thorn worked as a professional boxer and factory worker before becoming a full-time musician in the late 1990s, releasing multiple studio albums since. But his latest record has been seven years in the making.
Entertainmentwfpk.org

WFPK has your chance to win tix to see Old Crow Medicine Show at Iroquois Amphitheater!

91.9 WFPK is proud to present Old Crow Medicine Show with Boy Named Banjo at Iroquois Amphitheater, Thursday, August 19th!. Old Crow Medicine Show have have won two Grammy Awards: “Best Folk Album” for Remedy (2014) and “Best Long Form Music Video” for Big Easy Express (2013). Additionally, their classic single, “Wagon Wheel”, received the RIAA’s Double-Platinum certification in 2019 for selling over 2,000,000 copies while the band’s debut album O.C.M.S. has been certified gold (5000,000 copies). The band’s latest release is Live at the Ryman (2019) which was released on Columbia via The Orchard. Old Crow Medicine Show’s latest endeavor was the “Heartland Hootenanny”, a variety show hosted on YouTube that featured music, storytelling, special guests, socially distanced square dancing and more.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Mustafa making NYC debut at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity (win tix)

Toronto singer/songwriter Mustafa began breaking through after collaborating with The Weeknd, and he's just as influenced by The Weeknd's airy R&B as he is by folk singers like Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, and Richie Havens. His music is also highly inspired by his Muslim background, and that all comes through on on his Polaris Prize short-listed debut project When Smoke Rises, which features contributions from Jamie xx, James Blake, Sampha, and Frank Dukes.
Cincinnati, OHwfpk.org

WFPK has your chance to see St. Vincent in Cincy!

91.9 WFPK welcomes St. Vincent to the Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center in Cincinnati. The show is Tuesday, September 7th and you can CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS!. And here’s the video for “Down”, from her new album Daddy’s Home…. Want a chance to win more...
Musicpontevedrarecorder.com

Alt-country rock group Old 97’s returns to Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Oct. 1

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, in partnership with Flying Saucer Presents, announced that pioneering alt-country rock group Old 97’s will return to the stage on Friday, Oct. 1, for a full-capacity performance. In 1996, Old 97’s recorded “Too Far to Care.” It was their major-label debut — following two independent releases...
guitargirlmag.com

New Headliners Announced For Riot Fest 2021 – Morrissey and Slipknot join the lineup

CHICAGO, IL: With Nine Inch Nails cancelling all 2021 tour dates, including this year’s Riot Fest, the festival is unveiling a wave of announcements bound to excite anyone planning on attending. In addition to three major headliner additions, festival organizers are announcing a second batch of Riot Fest Late Night shows this Friday, September 20, which will go on sale later that day.
Musicwfpk.org

WFPK presents K. Flay 9/14 at Headliners & we have your chance to win tickets!

91.9 WFPK presents K. Flay Tuesday, September 14th, at Headliners Music Hall. Want to go? CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS!. Originally from Illinois, K.Flay started rapping and writing songs on a lark while attending Stanford University, and soon began releasing her self-produced mixtapes. Not long after the arrival of Every Where Is Some Where (her major-label debut), she took her kinetic live set to arenas around the world as support for Imagine Dragons, in addition to earning her Grammy nominations in the categories of Best Rock Song (for “Blood in the Cut”) and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Through the years, she’s also brought her genre-bending sensibilities to an eclectic mix of collaborations, working with everyone from Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda to Louis the Child to skate-punk bands like FIDLAR and Dune Rats. But despite that deliberate shapeshifting, K.Flay’s output remains rooted in her undeniable lyrical skills, an element she attributes to her innate love of language and its infinite possibilities.
Cincinnati, OHwfpk.org

Win tix to see St. Vincent in Cincy!

91.9 WFPK welcomes St. Vincent to the Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center in Cincinnati. The show is Tuesday, September 7th and you can CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS!. St. Vincent‘s new video for “Daddy’s Home”. And enjoy this episode of Kyle Meredith with… St. Vincent.
Musiceverettpost.com

Dion Shuffle: Boz Scaggs featured on new blues-rock song by doo-wop legend

Boz Scaggs is featured on a brand-new song by doo-wop and rock ‘n’ roll great Dion DiMucci, a grooving blues-rock tune called “I’ve Got to Get to You.”. The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, and will be featured on Dion’s next studio album, which is due out in the fall. Scaggs contributes some guest vocals to the song, which also includes the talents of the father and son guitar duo Joe and Mike Menza.
Musiccoloradomusic.org

Nathaniel Rateliff Previews New Album With Thumping Track ‘Survivor’

Photo: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats – Credit: Danny Clinch | By Joseph Hudak, Rolling Stone/Yahoo Music | Nathaniel Rateliff is reassembling the Night Sweats for a new album. The Future, his third with the group, will be released November 5th on Stax. It’s the follow-up to Rateliff’s 2020 solo LP, And It’s Still Alright.
Musicmyq105.com

Win Tickets To See James Taylor & Jackson Browne!

Listen all this week at 9:30am & 3:15pm for your chance to win tickets to see James Taylor & Jackson Browne at Amalie Arena, on November 11th! Tickets go on sale Friday, August 27th at 10:00am. Make sure the number 1-800-990-1047 is saved in your phone and be ready to call.
Ohio Statewfpk.org

Win tix to the Nowhere Else Festival in Ohio

They call it “a weekend overflowing with music, art, earth and sky.”. The Nowhere Else Festival in Clinton County, Ohio happens Labor Day weekend, September 3-5, and features performances from Patty Griffin, Joe Henry, Allison Russell, Over the Rhine, Allison Moorer, Mary Gauthier and more. And you can click here...
Louisville, KYwfpk.org

Louisville Duo Cold Beverage Share Blues/Rock Album Hot Wax

Cold Beverage is a blues/rock duo from Louisville, KY consisting of childhood friends Zeno Jones and Rodney B. Inspired by groups like The White Stripes and Black Diamond Heavies, the two recorded most of their new self-produced album Hot Wax in a log cabin in Wax, KY. Jones, who is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy