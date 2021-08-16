Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Exploring Off-label Use for 177Lu Dotatate in Nonneuroendocrine Tumors

By Tony Berberabe, MPH
targetedonc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe benefit of using a drug off-label is that it may provide the best available intervention for a patient with no other option. Although the approval of 177Lu dotatate (Lutathera) in 20181 marked a welcome addition to the treatment of somatostatin receptor–positive neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), including foregut, midgut, and hindgut neuroendocrine tumors in adults, there remain subsets of patients with rare nonneuroendocrine malignancies for which Lutathera has shown promise. Seyed Mohammadi, MD, at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pennsylvania, discussed the rationale for off-label clinical use of 177Lu during a presentation at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting.2.

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Off Label Use#Private Insurance#Digestive Tract#Upmc#Medicare#Rntt#Rnnt#Chan Et Al#Netpet#Cancer Net
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Tumors
Related
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

NexImmune To Explore The Use Of AIM™ Direct Injection Technology In Type 1 Diabetes

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells, today announced a collaboration with Yale University's Department of Immunobiology. The collaboration will focus on the use of NexImmune's direct injection, artificial antigen presenting cells (AIM INJ) with regards to the regulation of autoimmune diabetes (Type 1 diabetes). Dr. Kevan Herold, Deputy Director of Yale Center for Clinical Investigation and Co-Director of the Yale Diabetes Center will be the principal investigator.
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

FDA Does Not Approve Vicinium for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC

The FDA has issued a complete response letter to Sesen Bio, denying the approval of the Biologics License Application for Vicinium for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Sesen Bio, denying the approval of the Biologics License Application...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Westin Explains the Need for Novel Therapies in the Endometrial Cancer Space

Shannon Westin, MD, MPH, FACOG, a gynecologic oncologist at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the use of durvalumab with or without olaparib for the treatment of endometrial cancers. Shannon Westin, MD, MPH, FACOG, a gynecologic oncologist at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses...
Cancertargetedonc.com

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to STRO-002 for Ovarian Cancer

The FDA has granted a fast track designation to the folate receptor alpha-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, STRO-002, for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who have received 1 to 3 prior lines of systemic therapy. The FDA has granted a fast track designation...
HealthMedscape News

Dostarlimab Indication Broadened to All dMMR Solid Tumors

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has broadened the indication for dostarlimab-gxly (Jemperli), a PD-1 blocking antibody, to include all recurrent or advanced mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) solid tumors that have progressed during or after treatment in cases in which there are no satisfactory alternative options, according to new labeling.
Cancertargetedonc.com

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Silmitasertib for SHH-Driven Medulloblastoma

The FDA has granted fast track designation to the highly selective inhibitor of casein kinase 2 inhibitor, silmitasertib for the treatment of patients with recurrent sonic hedgehog-driven medulloblastoma. The FDA has granted fast track designation to the highly selective casein kinase 2 (CK2) inhibitor, silmitasertib (CX-4945), for the treatment of...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Amivantamab Induces Responses in Patients With METex14-Positive NSCLC

Treatment with amivantamab-vmjw in the phase 1 CHRYSALIS study has released anti-tumor activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer harboring MET exon 14 skipping mutations treated with the agent. Treatment with amivantamab-vmjw (Rybrevant) in the phase 1 CHRYSALIS study has released anti-tumor activity in patients with non-small cell lung...
HealthMedscape News

NSAIDs Match Steroids for Cataract Surgery Inflammation

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) given as eye drops appear to work as well alone as they do in combination with steroids to prevent swelling of the macula after cataract surgery, researchers say. The anti-inflammatory eye drops worked just as well whether administered before or after surgery, and were more effective...
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

FDA Approves Adjuvant Nivolumab for High-Risk Urothelial Carcinoma

The FDA has approved nivolumab for the adjuvant treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection, irrespective of prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy, nodal involvement or PD-L1 status. The FDA has approved nivolumab (Opdivo) for the adjuvant treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma...
Healthtargetedonc.com

Dostarlimab-Gxly Diagnostic Panel Ventana MM RRxDx Panel Granted FDA Approval

The FDA has approved the Ventana MMR RxDx Panel, a companion diagnostic test to determine which patients with DNA mismatch repair deficiency are likely to benefit from the anti-PD-1 monotherapy dostarlimab-gxly. The FDA has approved the Ventana MMR RxDx Panel, a companion diagnostic test to determine which patients with DNA...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Can a heartburn drug help doctors treat COVID-19?

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors in Wuhan noticed something surprising. Many of the elderly patients who survived the virus were poor: not exactly the demographic you would expect to fare well in a health crisis. A review of the survivors' medical records revealed that a significant...
Medical Scienceearth.com

Is a heartburn drug secretly saving COVID-19 patients?

A common heartburn drug has become a potential candidate for treating COVID-19. Recent studies were launched after experts noticed a surprising pattern in medical records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Many of the elderly patients that managed to survive the infection in Wuhan had...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Sintilimab Plus Chemotherapy Doublet Extends OS in Advanced Gastric and GEJ Cancers

Sintilimab in combination with the chemotherapy agents oxaliplatin and capecitabine improved overall survival in patients with unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent, or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma compared with chemotherapy alone, reaching the predefined primary end point of the phase 2 ORIENT-16 clinical trial. Sintilimab in combination with the chemotherapy...
Healthtargetedonc.com

FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Dostarlimab for Solid Tumors

The FDA granted an accelerated approval to dostarlimab-gxly (Jemperli), a programmed cell death receptor-1 blocking antibody, for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair-deficient recurrent or advanced solid tumors that have progressed on or following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. The FDA granted an...
Industrygentside.co.uk

COVID: American study reveals Pfizer and Moderna vaccines lose efficacy over time

US health officials have announced that all Americans who have been fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should receive a booster shot either months after their second dose. Previously, the Biden administration had advised only individuals who were immunocompromised, including those with organ transplants or advanced HIV...
Canceronclive.com

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Establishes the David Liposarcoma Research Initiative

The David Liposarcoma Research Initiative will spearhead groundbreaking research into liposarcoma at Dana-Farber and external collaborating partner institutions, with the aim of transforming the treatment of this rare, underfunded, and understudied disease in order to improve care of patients through research. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute announced that The Rossy Foundation has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy