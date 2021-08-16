Exploring Off-label Use for 177Lu Dotatate in Nonneuroendocrine Tumors
The benefit of using a drug off-label is that it may provide the best available intervention for a patient with no other option. Although the approval of 177Lu dotatate (Lutathera) in 20181 marked a welcome addition to the treatment of somatostatin receptor–positive neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), including foregut, midgut, and hindgut neuroendocrine tumors in adults, there remain subsets of patients with rare nonneuroendocrine malignancies for which Lutathera has shown promise. Seyed Mohammadi, MD, at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pennsylvania, discussed the rationale for off-label clinical use of 177Lu during a presentation at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting.2.www.targetedonc.com
