Rory Burns and Dom Sibley land unwanted record as England's openers struggle against India

England 's openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have come under fire for their struggles with the bat and the pair were part of an unwanted record in the second Test against India.

An enthralling game which has taken a number of major twists and turns, England looked to be on top this morning when they dismissed the dangerous Rishabh Pant for just 22 and exposed India's tail.

However, England were unable to run through the Indian tail-enders, with Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah turning the game on its head.

Sharma managed to add a crucial 16 before he was dismissed by Ollie Robinson, while Shami and Bumrah shared an unbroken 89 run partnership, with Shami scoring 56 and Bumrah 34.

India celebrate the wicket of Rory Burns, who was caught at mid-off by Mohammed Siraj for a duck ( Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Their partnership gave India a lead of 271 runs and virtually ended any chance England had of winning the game.

In response, England got off to a terrible start, with Shami and Bumrah starring with the new ball.

Bumrah got Burns caught at mid-off for a duck and Sibley was then dismissed by Shami in the next over for a duck.

It was the first time ever that both of England's openers had been dismissed without scoring in a home Test innings as England's top-order frailties were once again exposed.

They also set a new Test record, with Sibley's duck the tenth time an England opener has been dismissed for nought in a calendar year - the most by any team in history.

Dom Sibley was also dismissed for a duck ( Image: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Burns' duck, meanwhile, was the fifth time he has been dismissed without scoring in 2021, tying the record for the most Test ducks in one year with former England captain Michael Atherton and former India captain Pankaj Roy.

In total, England's top three have now recorded 16 ducks between them this year, another Test record, and it is an area that they desperately need to improve on.