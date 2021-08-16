After Surfside, questions around commercial buildings and business model of condo associations are brought to forefront

Sci-Tek Consultants, Inc. (Sci-Tek) is an engineering, surveying, and consulting firm and is proud to mark 25 years in business this year. We are extremely grateful to our valued clients and employees for enabling us to achieve this milestone. A certified minority business enterprise, we offer expertise in surveying; site design inclusive of sustainable design practices such as green stormwater infrastructure and integrated stormwater management; civil, geotechnical and MEP/FP engineering; water resources planning and program management; and environmental site assessment and remediation. Clients are serviced throughout the Eastern United States from our Pittsburgh, Washington, PA, and Philadelphia offices and include federal, state, and local government agencies; private corporations; and engineering and architectural firms.