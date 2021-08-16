Cancel
Norm Macdonald, Michelle Wolf, Vir Das, ALOK Join Lineup Of 200 Taking The Stage At New York Comedy Festival In November – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
 5 days ago

The New York Comedy Festival has set a lineup of 200 performers set to take the stage across the city’s five boroughs when the festival returns in-person in November. Among those performing are Vir Das, Tim Dillon, Colin Quinn, Michelle Wolf, Norm Macdonald, Megan Stalter, Ronny Chieng, Nick Kroll, ALOK, Marc Maron, Brian Regan, Bill Maher and Michelle Buteau. The festival, which was canceled last year due to Covid-19, is set to run from November 8 to 14.

