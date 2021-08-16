Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires 14 Shares of Stock

DNNGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.
