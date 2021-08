ST. LEON - The Lion tennis team opened the season with an EIAC victory over East Central 3-2. “We got a solid performance from our singles line up tonight. A conference win is a good start to the season. We will try to build on that against another conference foe coming up on Wednesday," Coach Heuer said. "At No. 1 doubles for the Lions, Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright were paired up for their first season together. Their play will quickly improve dramatically."