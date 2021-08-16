Cancel
Politics

WisEye Morning Minute: MU Law Poll - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson & Gov. Tony Evers

Lake Geneva Regional News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross and CBS 58 Capitol Reporter Emilee Fannon discuss the recent Marquette University Law School Poll results regarding favorability numbers for U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R) and Governor Tony Evers (D). For Johnson, results revealed that his support is slipping: 35% view him favorably, 42% unfavorably and 23% said they don't have an opinion. His favorability shows a 3% decrease compared to the October 2020 poll. This is also the lowest approval rating for Johnson since 2015 where 27% had a favorable opinion and 38% were unfavorable. For Gov. Tony Evers, results revealed that his approval rating remains steady, while 43% disapprove, and six percent didn't know.

Tony Evers
Marquette, WIUrban Milwaukee

New Polling Shows Declining Approval of Ron Johnson

A new Marquette University Law School poll shows just less than half of Wisconsinites surveyed in August approve of President Joe Biden‘s job performance. At the same time, ratings in favor of former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson fell to 37 percent and 35 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers‘ approval rating remains steady.
