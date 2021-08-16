WisEye Morning Minute: MU Law Poll - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson & Gov. Tony Evers

As reported by WisPolitics.com, the Joint Committee on Education held a public hearing Wednesday on Assembly Bill 411 and Senate Bill 411 which relate to anti-racism and anti-sexism pupil instruction and anti-racism and anti-sexism training for employees of school districts and independent charter schools. Both bills would bar educators from teaching students that anyone is inherently racist or superior due to their race as well as ban curriculum that says anyone of a certain race is responsible for or should feel guilty about past injustices committed by others of the same race. The bills would also decrease state aid payments by 10 percent for school districts that continue to teach banned curriculum. In this segment, Sen. André Jacque (R-De Pere) introduces the Senate version of the bill and Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) expresses concern for the bills' punitive measures for school districts.