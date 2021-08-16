Cancel
Binance USD Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

By Shelly Janes
 5 days ago

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Binance USD has a market cap of $12.05 billion and approximately $5.33 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

