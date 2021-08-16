Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Raised by Narwhal Capital Management
Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 3.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management owned 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $25,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
