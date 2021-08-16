Cancel
Why digital estate planning is so important in the 21st century

Fox 32 Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCraig Bolanos, founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, explains what digital estate planning is and how to go about building your inventory.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Estate Planning#Wealth Management Group
Fox 32 Chicago

Summer spending up as COVID-19 vaccinations increase, survey finds - but there are ways you can save money

As the number of Americans becoming vaccinated for COVID-19 grows, so does the strain on their wallets, according to a new survey. Compared to before the global pandemic began, land development company Lombardo Homes found that spending on social activities has risen 44%. Their survey also found that nearly three-quarters of respondents (71%) have felt the effects of inflation as they venture out into post-COVID society.

