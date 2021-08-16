Marvel fans mad at Disney over lack of ‘Shang-Chi’ promo

Today, Disney has released a new trailer/TV spot for Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings on social media that features some more new footage. The movie is due to come out in less than a month, and today the first major movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, was delayed. Once one movie is delayed, as we all remember from the early part of 2020, a whole bunch tend to follow. Marvel released a new promo piece for Shang-Chi today, and it specifically says "in theaters" and not "only in theaters." Disney is holding an earnings call in a few hours, and no one should be surprised if they make the announcement that another hybrid release is on the way. If not today during the call, then Monday would be the next best guess after we see how the box office for Free Guy does this weekend. If it's positive, maybe nothing will happen, but there is probably a good chance that we're going to see some sort of delay for major releases soon.