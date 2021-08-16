Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 57 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of American Express by 21.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,902,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,042,000 after purchasing an additional 91,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in American Express by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.