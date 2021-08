An estimated 12.7 million metric tonnes of plastic pollution enter our ocean annually from land and through waste dumped from ships. Some of this plastic pollution eventually sinks to the ocean floor, the rest is pushed around the ocean on currents. Islands all over the world are accumulating vast quantities of this plastic pollution along their coastlines, on beaches and in the surrounding ecosystems. This down-stream accumulation is taking its toll at both local and national level and cannot be ignored, especially in light of the accumulating evidence of the detrimental effects of plastic, microplastics and plastic leachate on species and ecosystems.