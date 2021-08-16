Twinci Price Reaches $1.61 on Major Exchanges (TWIN)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $229,142.72 and $747.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.