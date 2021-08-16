Feellike (FLL) Achieves Market Cap of $17,311.87

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APR Coin has a total market cap of $21,737.43 and approximately $3.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar.