Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Three new books arrive on Southern literary scene

By Holly Kemp hkemp@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQDGy_0bT2e9De00
Buy Now Evening Post Books has introduced new releases "Mannie, the Major, and the Teef," "Front Row on Death Row: Conversations with Convicted Killers" and "Washed In The Blood" to its catalog of over 60 publications.

Three new options have arrived on the Southern literary scene.

Evening Post Books has introduced new releases "Mannie, the Major, and the Teef," "Front Row on Death Row: Conversations with Convicted Killers" and "Washed In The Blood" to its catalog of over 60 publications.

Evening Post Books specializes in books written by authors hailing from and writing about the South Carolina Lowcountry, including high-quality fiction, non-fiction and specialty publications.

"Mannie, the Major, and the Teef" is a work of fiction by Jack McIntosh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdc4x_0bT2e9De00

A summary of the book explains: "As World War II breaks out in Europe, a brokenhearted boy arrives in Charleston, his family splintered by a tobacco barn fire that killed his mother and cost the family farm. In a desperate attempt to keep his fractured family afloat, Tee McLauren finds himself in hot water with a local bar owner and the law. But Tee follows his own code of justice, and it ensures that wrongs be righted, even if the means are less than legal. In the years that follow, this boy will transform from a rule-breaking “teef” – which is almost indistinguishable from being a “thief” – into a fine young man, thanks to a remarkable group of unlikely friends. From the deceptively sleepy streets of prewar Charleston to the brutal jungles of the Pacific theater of war, Jack McIntosh draws a compelling portrait of this young man’s coming of age and the enduring value of friendship."

"Front Row on Death Row: Conversations with Convicted Killers" by Steve Schonveld is categorized in Evening Post's politics and current events section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qdZN_0bT2e9De00
Buy Now

A summary of the book explains: "Steven Schonveld, a young middle-school vice-principal, was encouraged to join a prison volunteer program by the father of one of his students, an ex-con who has turned his life around. When they arrive at South Carolina’s Lieber Correctional Institution Schonveld was given very little preparation before being admitted as a visitor to Death Row. Soon, he found himself having personal conversations with the condemned inmates. Over the course of six different visits and numerous frank discussions, he discovered that his beliefs about our overall criminal justice system had changed forever. Through the recounting of his time spent with the inmates of death row, Schonveld raises forward-looking questions that enlighten the ever-evolving conversation about the death penalty, incarceration – and indeed the human condition."

"Washed In The Blood" is a work of fiction by Roger Pinckney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCYgu_0bT2e9De00
Buy Now

A summary of the book explains: "They call him Rut. William Rutledge Elliott IV is Washed in the Blood. He is an almost born- again Baptist lying low on a remote island, skippering a seepy old freight barge and growing high-quality marijuana for a discerning clientele. While his chosen occupations are perilous, his life is peaceful and predictable until he discovers a strange track in an abandoned rice field, that of an animal officially extinct for over a century. Ridiculed and rebuffed by Department of Natural Resources wardens and biologists, Rut seeks the truth. But instead of setting him free, as the Good Book says, the truth sends him to jail. Fortunately, there are compensations: good whiskey, good smoke and an unlikely romance with the lovely Charlotte Callahan, one of the state’s first female game wardens. Written by Roger Pinckney, author of 'Blow The Man Down' and 'Reefer Moon,' 'Washed in the Blood' is a wild and muddy romp through the South Carolina Lowcountry, a compelling tale and an unforgettable read."

Founded by Pierre Manigault and John M. Burbage in 2008, Evening Post Books is the award-winning book publishing division of Evening Post Industries based in Charleston.

For more information, visit evepostbooks.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
2K+
Followers
202
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#Book Publishing#Southern#Evening Post Books#Evening Post#Death Row#Evening Post Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Books & Literaturelegalnews.com

Literary Ladies Book Club meeting on August 26

The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will present its next Literary Ladies Book Club on Thursday, August 26, beginning at 6 p.m. via Zoom. For the August meeting, the club will be discussing “I Am Malala” by Malala Yousafzai. To register for this online discussion by Tuesday, August 24, visit...
Books & LiteratureThe Post and Courier

Review: Alison Bechdel's new graphic memoir another highly crafted literary work

THE SECRET TO SUPERHUMAN STRENGTH. By Alison Bechdel. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. 231 pages. $24. Like “Fun Home,” Alison Bechdel’s magnificent graphic memoir, her new work also uses a familiar scaffolding to build a book that seems brand-new and slightly unfamiliar. “The Secret of Superhuman Strength” is a highly crafted literary work. Following its graphic predecessors, “Superhuman Strength” gets its mojo from Bechdel’s blend of low-cult form and high-cult subject matter.
Atmore, ALatmorenews.com

New arrivals at the library

Check out the new arrivals at Atmore Public Library. Several patrons are sharing their opinions of the new books they’ve read. Five stars is the top rating. Milton Adams: Target Acquired by Tom Clancy – 5 stars. Sarah Hall: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah 5 stars. Gay Drew: The...
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Book Scene: Septet of Northwest authors gathering Saturday

Inklings Bookshop, English Country Market, Gasperetti’s Floral, Caffeine Connection Cafe, Pet Pantry and Yakima Beads Rocks and Candy Emporium have joined for a Saturday full of music, a large raffle prize, a few prize bags and a meet-and-greet with seven amazing Northwest authors this Saturday for the third Bookstore Romance Day. The music will start at 1 p.m., with the book signings starting at 2 p.m. The event will go until 4 p.m.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Literary calendar: Minnesota author’s book gets a cameo in Matt Damon movie

MEREDITH HALL: Discusses “Beneficence: A Novel,” with award-winning novelist Larry Watson. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, presented by Magers & Quinn. Live-streamed on the store’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. TOM NICHOLS: Presents “Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from Within on Modern Democracy,” in conversation with Joan Walsh. 7...
Maple Lake, MNmaplelakemessenger.com

Studer releases new book

The Book Break in Maple Lake is honoring Gear-Head with Jim Studer’s new short story collection, “Leah on a Leash and Other Stories.”. All the books are available at the Book Break every day, but on Saturday August 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. meet the author and exchange stories at a verbal swap meet. You may even ask about the joys and pains of knee replacement.
Nashville, TNknoxfocus.com

SOUTHERN FESTIVAL OF BOOKS ANNOUNCES AUTHOR LINEUP FOR 33RD ANNUAL EVENT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Southern Festival of Books announced tonight the first of its lineup of authors for its 33rd annual event, happening in-person October 9-10 at downtown’s War Memorial Plaza. Online programming, as well as a few live events with community partners in Nashville, will be offered leading up to the event.
Books & Literaturekosu.org

The Town That Inspired John Steinbeck Has A New Literary Star

Ask any book-loving central Californian which author they associate with the city of Watsonville, and they'll probably mention the name of Golden State legend John Steinbeck. The town was reportedly the inspiration for Steinbeck's novel In Dubious Battle, and was the longtime home of his sister, Esther Rodgers. (Her house is still there, on Santa Cruz County's fairgrounds.)
Bayonne, NJhudsoncountyview.com

Navy veteran from Bayonne inducted into Authors Guild after publication of his first book

A U.S. Navy veteran from Bayonne has been inducted into the Authors Guild less than two months after the publication of his first book. “I’m incredibly honored and grateful to be accepted into the Authors Guild. I look forward to joining my fellow writers in advocating for free speech and other important causes,” Embrich, the author of “March On: A Veterans Travel Guide,” told HCV.
Lawrenceville, GAGwinnett Daily Post

PHOTOS: Scenes from 2021 Free Comic Book Day in Lawrenceville

Free Comic Book Day was celebrated Saturday in Lawrenceville, giving comic book lovers an opportunity to scour downtown in search of about 50 special free comic books. As has always been the case with Free Comic Book Day, different vendors around the Lawrenceville Square had different comic books to hand out to visitors.
Entertainmentnewporthistory.org

History Bytes: The Literary Piano

This early typewriter, also referred to as a “literary piano,” was patented by Dr. Samuel Ward Francis in 1857. Francis’ principal improvement on earlier models included arranging the letter hammers in a circle, so that each would strike in the same place on the paper. The paper would move in conjunction with the keys. The keys moved in function with wires and bell-cranks, similar to the function of a piano, hence the “literary piano” designation.
Hollister, CAsanbenito.com

Local Scene: Book sale, Free Comic Book Day

Hollister Downtown Association Executive Director Corey Shaffer plans to resign from the organization in the coming months, she announced recently. In the organization’s Aug. 3 newsletter, Shaffer said her plan is to slow down and spend more time with family and look for a slower-paced part-time job. She will stay on through the end of the year or until her replacement is found and comfortable in their role.
Rye, NYmyrye.com

Literary Festival Planned for September

Three local non-profits are planning Rye’s first literary festival for the end of September. A celebration of the written word featuring regional authors, the Watershed Literary Festival is being planned for Thursday, September 23 until Sunday, September 25th. Organizers the Rye Free Reading Room, the Rye Historical Society, and the...
RestaurantsEater

Three New Clubs Join a Rebounding Nightlife Scene in D.C.

A year after D.C.’s nightclub scene appeared to be on the verge of a complete collapse, the local nightlife industry is experiencing a swift summer comeback. Despite the spread of the delta variant and a reinstated indoor mask order that went into effect earlier this month, the majority of D.C.’s biggest clubs have bounced back with a steady stream of bottle service, DJ bookings, and packed dance floors every weekend. A fresh crop of flashy new venues have recently joined the scene, with more on the horizon.
Milwaukee, WItmj4.com

A Fabulous New Fiction Book!

Nate Timmel is a comedian, and his new fiction book isn’t what you would expect. We Are 100 is a fast-paced thriller that toys with your moral compass. Nate joins us today to discuss his book, stand-up comedy and Milwaukee!. We Are 100 is available on Kindle, and as both...
steamboatmagazine.com

An American Spirit

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO – When Steamboat Springs local John Lupori’s daughter, Caroline, died in a backcountry skiing crash in Montana last year, his founding of American Woman Whiskey took on a much deeper meaning. “We made American Woman Whiskey to honor her and women who want to go into the arts. She was into that,” he says.

Comments / 0

Community Policy