Three new books arrive on Southern literary scene

Three new options have arrived on the Southern literary scene.

Evening Post Books has introduced new releases "Mannie, the Major, and the Teef," "Front Row on Death Row: Conversations with Convicted Killers" and "Washed In The Blood" to its catalog of over 60 publications.

Evening Post Books specializes in books written by authors hailing from and writing about the South Carolina Lowcountry, including high-quality fiction, non-fiction and specialty publications.

"Mannie, the Major, and the Teef" is a work of fiction by Jack McIntosh.

A summary of the book explains: "As World War II breaks out in Europe, a brokenhearted boy arrives in Charleston, his family splintered by a tobacco barn fire that killed his mother and cost the family farm. In a desperate attempt to keep his fractured family afloat, Tee McLauren finds himself in hot water with a local bar owner and the law. But Tee follows his own code of justice, and it ensures that wrongs be righted, even if the means are less than legal. In the years that follow, this boy will transform from a rule-breaking “teef” – which is almost indistinguishable from being a “thief” – into a fine young man, thanks to a remarkable group of unlikely friends. From the deceptively sleepy streets of prewar Charleston to the brutal jungles of the Pacific theater of war, Jack McIntosh draws a compelling portrait of this young man’s coming of age and the enduring value of friendship."

"Front Row on Death Row: Conversations with Convicted Killers" by Steve Schonveld is categorized in Evening Post's politics and current events section.

A summary of the book explains: "Steven Schonveld, a young middle-school vice-principal, was encouraged to join a prison volunteer program by the father of one of his students, an ex-con who has turned his life around. When they arrive at South Carolina’s Lieber Correctional Institution Schonveld was given very little preparation before being admitted as a visitor to Death Row. Soon, he found himself having personal conversations with the condemned inmates. Over the course of six different visits and numerous frank discussions, he discovered that his beliefs about our overall criminal justice system had changed forever. Through the recounting of his time spent with the inmates of death row, Schonveld raises forward-looking questions that enlighten the ever-evolving conversation about the death penalty, incarceration – and indeed the human condition."

"Washed In The Blood" is a work of fiction by Roger Pinckney.

A summary of the book explains: "They call him Rut. William Rutledge Elliott IV is Washed in the Blood. He is an almost born- again Baptist lying low on a remote island, skippering a seepy old freight barge and growing high-quality marijuana for a discerning clientele. While his chosen occupations are perilous, his life is peaceful and predictable until he discovers a strange track in an abandoned rice field, that of an animal officially extinct for over a century. Ridiculed and rebuffed by Department of Natural Resources wardens and biologists, Rut seeks the truth. But instead of setting him free, as the Good Book says, the truth sends him to jail. Fortunately, there are compensations: good whiskey, good smoke and an unlikely romance with the lovely Charlotte Callahan, one of the state’s first female game wardens. Written by Roger Pinckney, author of 'Blow The Man Down' and 'Reefer Moon,' 'Washed in the Blood' is a wild and muddy romp through the South Carolina Lowcountry, a compelling tale and an unforgettable read."

Founded by Pierre Manigault and John M. Burbage in 2008, Evening Post Books is the award-winning book publishing division of Evening Post Industries based in Charleston.

For more information, visit evepostbooks.com.