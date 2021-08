Six California families, including 23 young students, are stranded in Afghanistan, unable to fly out of the Kabul airport as the US nears its 31 August final deadline for leaving the country.The group of students and their parents are from the city of El Cajon, near San Diego, and had been in the country on vacation, visiting family on special visas.“They’re still in Afghanistan trying to find their way to the airport or on an airplane,” Michael Serban, director of Family & Community Engagement for the Cajon Valley Union School District, which is home to a number of migrant...