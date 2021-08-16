MEET.ONE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,596.00 (MEETONE)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Cryptrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptrust has a market cap of $33,692.93 and $1,334.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.