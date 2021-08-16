Starry Stonewort, highly invasive aquatic plant, confirmed in Livingston County
Nitellopsis obtusa (common name: Starry Stonewort), a highly invasive aquatic plant, has recently been confirmed in two locations of Conesus Lake. This is a plant-like macro-algae characterized by its ability to dominate a waterbody and aggressively form thick beds. Once established these beds displace native vegetation and alter the local ecosystem. The Finger Lakes region has confirmed Starry Stonewort populations in several other lakes including Owasco, Cayuga, Keuka and Canandaigua.www.eveningtribune.com
