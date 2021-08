ABOUT THE LIST: Information was obtained from company representatives or websites of listed companies in Jefferson, Bullitt, Henry, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties in Kentucky and Clark, Floyd, Harrison and Washington counties in Indiana; information from the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development; U.S. Securities filings; and Louisville Business First research. Other companies might have been eligible but did not respond to requests for information. Some firms were unable to provided updated figures and last year’s may have been used.