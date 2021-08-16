How to prepare your child to face any challenge

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have a 15-year-old daughter who is gender fluid. This transformation has been coming for a long time, but it has picked up in the last year. With the COVID lockdowns and school online, we’ve spent a lot (possibly too much) time together and on all of our screens (definitely way too much). I love my daughter with all my heart, but I am currently struggling with accepting the changes they demand. They will only accept they/them pronouns. Fine. I’m adapting and practicing, but after 15 years of she/her, it’s taking some time to relearn my vocabulary. Now they have decided to change their name because the name I picked out is “too feminine.” I love the name they were born with. I spent months trying to pick the perfect one. Now, it’s always a source of argument. They glare at me whenever I use their “dead name” and get mad at me when I fill out any kind of form using their old name. Deep down, I know it’s only a name and it’s nothing more than the sound I make to get their attention. But I feel like they’re trying to invent a whole new person because the person I’ve spent the last 15 years watching grow into an amazing young adult isn’t good enough. They swear up and down that they are still the same person—but if that’s true, why do I need to call them something different?