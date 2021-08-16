Cancel
University of Iowa Cuts Funding to Iowa City Theater

By Eric Stone
Hancher Auditorium is leaning on more support from grants and donors after it was recently announced that the University of Iowa would be reducing funding toward the venue. After a struggle like many had in 2020 due to the pandemic, Hancher had a reduced schedule of events and more cancelations which meant revenue from patrons was reduced. Now comes the news the University will be making budget cuts, in which Hancher is included.

Mask Up: Iowa City Mayor Enacts Mask Mandate, Declares Civil Emergency

With the delta variant causing COVID cases to soar nationwide, and hospitalizations in Iowa at the highest level since January, some leaders are asking citizens to mask up once again, while others are taking a more aggressive apprach. One such leader is Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague. Mayor Teague has declared a civil emergency according to a Des Moines Register story. Just yesterday, Thursday, he ordered a mask mandate for the city. But, is it enforceable?
30-Pack of Beer Sells For Nearly $17,000 in Eastern Iowa

There is nothing quite as heartwarming as the way small communities come together when someone who lives there needs a hand. This story is about as good as it gets. In mid-April of 2021, Taylor Frank of Riverside gave birth to a baby girl she and her husband Zach named Ellie. Right away, doctors realized something was wrong and transported Ellie to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.

