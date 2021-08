Richmond-based accessories company Sassy Jones landed a spot in the top 25 of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies list. The company was founded in 2013 by Charis Jones, and its jewelry and accessories quickly gained attention in the retail space. Necklaces, earrings, bracelets, belts, scarves, handbags, lip gloss, fox fur vests and other clothing items are available on the website, as well as through HSN via a specially curated collection.