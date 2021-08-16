On the Record: Martha Wainwright’s Love Will Be Reborn

Ahead of the release of her anticipated third album, Solar Power, this Friday, Lorde has given the world a final taste of what’s to come. On Tuesday, the singer-songwriter-pop supernova released “Mood Ring,” and in her email newsletter, Lorde said that the song is about “wellness culture and the search for spiritual meaning in our modern world into a 3-minute pop song. The kind of challenge she likes best! Part of why this album was so FUN to make was that I got to explore these tropes of people seeking wellness, enlightenment or even utopia. “