On the Record: Martha Wainwright’s Love Will Be Reborn
There’s a definite power in sharing personal stories of discovering a new strength through tough times. That’s what Martha Wainwright boldly and beautifully shares with us on her fifth studio album, Love Will Be Reborn, her first since 2016’s Goodnight City. From the initial moments of the title track, we know we’re in for an exquisitely moving and masterful ride, marked by a songwriter whose earned her reputation for uncompromised artistry, and who is clearly reaching a new phase of love and humanness, reflected in her new music.www.spin.com
