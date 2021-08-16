Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

On the Record: Martha Wainwright’s Love Will Be Reborn

By Liza Lentini
Spin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a definite power in sharing personal stories of discovering a new strength through tough times. That’s what Martha Wainwright boldly and beautifully shares with us on her fifth studio album, Love Will Be Reborn, her first since 2016’s Goodnight City. From the initial moments of the title track, we know we’re in for an exquisitely moving and masterful ride, marked by a songwriter whose earned her reputation for uncompromised artistry, and who is clearly reaching a new phase of love and humanness, reflected in her new music.

www.spin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Wainwright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reborn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
Musicwfav951.com

Flashback: The Supremes Record ‘Baby Love’

It was 57 years ago today (August 13th, 1964) that the Supremes recorded “Baby Love.” The song, which was their follow-up to their first Number One hit, “Where Did Our Love Go,” was also written and produced by Motown's legendary hit-making team of Holland-Dozier-Holland. On Halloween of 1964, “Baby Love” knocked Manfred Mann's “Do Wah Diddy Diddy” out from the Number One spot and went on to top the charts for four straight weeks.
MusicSpin

Lorde Unveils Latest Single ‘Mood Ring’

Ahead of the release of her anticipated third album, Solar Power, this Friday, Lorde has given the world a final taste of what’s to come. On Tuesday, the singer-songwriter-pop supernova released “Mood Ring,” and in her email newsletter, Lorde said that the song is about “wellness culture and the search for spiritual meaning in our modern world into a 3-minute pop song. The kind of challenge she likes best! Part of why this album was so FUN to make was that I got to explore these tropes of people seeking wellness, enlightenment or even utopia. “
Musiclargeheartedboy.com

Shorties (An Interview with Leila Slimani, New Music from Parquet Courts, and more)

The Cut interviewed author Leila Slimani. Stream a new Parquet Courts song. August's best eBook deals. Today's best eBook deals. Paste profiled singer-songwriter James McMurtry. Avenue recommended summer's best fiction. David Duchovny talked songwriting with Aquarian Weekly. Electric Literature interviewed author Yoon Choi. PopMatters interviewed singer-songwriter Maggie Rose. The finalists...
Musicwglt.org

Spotify Playlist: New Music In August On Highway 309

“You never know what you’ll hear traveling Highway 309, but we guarantee it will be good” is a phrase you hear often while listening to Highway 309. And we mean it. Folk, rock, pop, gospel, jazz, blues, Americana (and then some) are all in play. Recent adds include Adia Victoria,...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

34 New Songs Out Today

STEFFLON DON & MS BANKS - "DIP" UK dancehall artist Stefflon Don and rapper Ms Banks have come together for a very lively new song, "Dip." A.A. WILLIAMS - "CONTROL" (ARCO VERSION) Haunting singer/songwriter A.A. Williams has announced a new EP, arco, a strings and vocal reimagining of her debut...
Musicguitar.com

It’s just John Mayer and his PRS Silver Sky in trippy music video for Wild Blue

John Mayer has released a music video for Wild Blue, a song from his latest album Sob Rock. Continuing the ’80s nostalgia for the music video of the title track, Last Train Home, the video for Wild Blue is trippy and light-hearted. Dressed in a brown blazer, cowboy boots and shades, Mayer casually plays the Moc Sand Satin (Rosewood) edition of his signature PRS Silver Sky, alone in his own carefree, psychedelic world – thanks to green screen and nature-heavy imagery.
MusicSpin

Found Out About Youth: How Gin Blossoms Became My Small-Town Alt-Rock Saviors

I was 13 going on 14 when I started working at a family-run supermarket in Whitehorse, Yukon called Food Fair. It was the summer of 1995; Toy Story was a new movie that challenged our expectations of animation and Randy Newman; we were beginning to grapple with the reality of the Frappuccino; and we flirted with Pogs as the next Marbles. But I remember Gin Blossoms the most.
MusicNME

Listen to Japanese Breakfast’s cover of Sufjan Stevens’ ‘Romulus’

Japanese Breakfast has delivered a cover of Sufjan Stevens’ track ‘Romulus’, taken from his 2003 album ‘Michigan’. Recorded for SiriusXMU, the acoustic cover stays loyal to Stevens’ folksy original, with Michelle Zauner’s vocals equally as floaty above the light guitar and piano. Listen to the cover below:. Zauner’s cover of...
Musicallaccess.com

The Friday Five: New Music Roundup 8/20/21

It’s Friday which always means new music! Here are some new ones to take you into the weekend:. “Reaching Out” by Dillon Francis & Bow Anderson. Electronic DJ and producer Dillon Francis taps U.K. pop singer and songwriter Bow Anderson for the feel-good anthem “Reaching Out” that drops alongside the announcement of Francis‘ third album which is set release on October 5th (the DJ’s birthday.) Made during quarantine, the producer notes the album’s purpose is to “give people something joyous during a time of deep uncertainty and turmoil.”
MusicStereogum

Stream 03 Greedo’s 03 Inna Key EP

In 2018, the LA underground rap original 03 Greedo went to prison in Texas, starting a 20-year sentence on drug and weapon charges. Before getting locked up, Greedo went on a recording bender, making a ton of new music so that his tracks could keep coming out while he was away. In the time that Greedo has locked up, a steady stream of those releases has come out, and it’s included extended collaborations with Mustard, Travis Barker, Kenny Beats, and Ron-Ron The Producer. Today marks the arrival of another new Greedo project.
New Haven Register

Young Thug Drops New 'Punk' Track 'Tick Tock'

Young Thug has released a song, “Tick Tock,” from his impending new album, Punk. The track boasts big drums, big bass, and bright, buoyant synth stabs, with Young Thug peeling off plenty of sharp, often funny bars in a characteristically dexterous vocal performance: “He’ll give up his kidney/But Saint Laurent still tryna cease-and-desist it, woo”; “I always trust my guts/I’ve just been shitting with no flush”; “Gucci stroller for the kids, so what?”
MusicPosted by
defpen

New Music: Earth, Wind & Fire – You Want My Love (Featuring Lucky Daye)

Lucky Daye has been killing features throughout the year. Just to name a few, he has appeared on “Good & Plenty with Alex Isley, “Make You Feel Good” with BJ The Chicago Kid and “Sinner with Adekunle Gold. Most recently, he kicked off “Slow Down” with VanJess. Now, he’s taking things up a notch by hopping on “You Want My Love” with Earth, Wind & Fire.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Teases New Music Coming ‘Soon’

Lil Baby is ready to launch into his next era of music and build off his monstrous 2020 behind the multi-platinum My Turn. After earning another Billboard 200 No. 1 album with his The Voice of the Heroes joint project alongside Lil Durk, Baby is teasing new heat on the way.
Musicearmilk.com

Feed Me releases his 6th full-length album 'Feed Me' via Sotto Voce

Esteemed British talent, Feed Me returns with his self-titled sixth studio album Feed Me, following up "Reckless", the album’s lead single released ahead of the LP earlier this month. Out now via Sotto Voce, this latest release is available to listen to across all streaming platforms. The 11-track offering kicks...
Musicmetalinsider.net

Obscura unveil new music video, “A Valediction”

Obscura have shared a video for “A Valediction,” the title track from their new album. The new Obscura record of the same name will be available on November 19th via Nuclear Blast. Founder, lead guitarist, and vocalist Steffen Kummerer shared his thoughts on the song:. “The title track combines past...
CelebritiesFlorida Star

John Mayer Drops Music Video For New Single “Wild Blue”

WASHINGTON — Singer and songwriter John Mayer recently dropped the music video of “Wild Blue,” his latest release from his album “Sob Rock.” The new album marks Mayer’s eighth studio album. The singer shared the song’s video on his Instagram account. “The music video for ‘Wild Blue’ directed by @mathewcullen has just been released… I think you’ll like it! The link is […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy