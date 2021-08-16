Former New York Jets, Robert Morris University coach Joe Walton dies at age 85

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Yesterday was a terrible day for the New York Jets and Jets fans alike. Superstar free agent acquisition Carl Lawson tore his Achilles yesterday and will miss the entire 2021 NFL season. It is a brutal blow for not only the Jets, but for Lawson. He was having an amazing training camp up until that point, and poised to have an incredible season. Also lost for the season is DB Zane Lewis, who suffered a severe knee injury. On top of that, both Denzel Mims and Sheldon Rankins were both injured yesterday and are considered day-to-day. It is definitely a low point for the team. But on the positive side of things, it can only get better from here. Hopefully that means something of substance for the Jets this season. Only time will tell. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.