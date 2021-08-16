Cancel
NFL

Former New York Jets, Robert Morris University coach Joe Walton dies at age 85

By ESPN.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Walton, the former New York Jets coach who built Robert Morris University's football program from the ground up, has died. He was 85. Robert Morris announced in an obituary posted on its website that Walton died Sunday. No cause of death was provided. Walton, a native of Beaver Falls,...

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Mike Greenberg Reacts To Brutal Jets News

It is not a good day to be a fan of the New York Jets, and Mike Greenberg knows it. Thursday played out like a bad movie you just can’t and won’t stop watching. It all began during the Jets’ practice when reports came out saying several key players, including defensive tackle Carl Lawson, left because of injuries. The reports got worse when top insiders broke the news that Lawson and defensive back Zane Lewis will miss the entirety of the 2021 season with injuries.
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets DE Carl Lawson undergoing MRI, in danger of missing season

The New York Jets were hoping prized free-agent acquisition Carl Lawson would realize his full potential as a top-flight pass-rusher in 2021 and in the years to come, but his maiden season with Gang Green may be cut significantly short. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Lawson is...
NFLtheScore

Jets' Lawson out for season with ruptured Achilles

New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson will miss the 2021 season after rupturing his Achilles, the team announced. Lawson said he felt a pop during Thursday's practice, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, prompting concern that he may have sustained a season-ending injury. The 26-year-old underwent an MRI on his Achilles after being carted off the field.
NFLchatsports.com

NY Jets fans react to Zach Wilson’s conversation with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has worn green on Sundays since 2005 as a representative of the Green Bay Packers. But some saw him in the form of a different green icon on Wednesday afternoon. On location for the New York Jets‘ joint practices with the Packers, SNY cameras caught Rodgers in the midst of an animated conversation with Gang Green’s rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.
NFLYardbarker

Tony Romo: New York Jets QB Zach Wilson has legendary potential

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson experienced a meteoric rise at BYU last year, which led to him being the No. 2 overall draft pick — a status CBS broadcaster and former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo believes he fully earned. While some outsiders aren’t so bullish on the new...
NFLMontgomery Advertiser

New York Jets at New York Giants odds, picks and prediction

The New York Giants and New York Jets clash Saturday at MetLife Stadium in the 2021 preseason opener for both teams. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Jets at Giants odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. Rooke Jets...
NFLIGN

New York Jets

This page is part of IGN's Madden NFL 22 walkthrough and guide, and details the starting lineup for the New York Jets. This is their starting depth chart on the first day of the game's release, while also looking at a few potential x-factor players in the reserves.
NFLchatsports.com

Source: New York Jets OL Alex Lewis, a former starter, decides to retire

New York Jets guard Alex Lewis, who walked off the practice field Aug. 5 with an apparent head injury, has decided to retire from the NFL, a source told ESPN on Wednesday. By rule, Lewis, 29, was eliminated from playing for any team in 2021 when he was placed last week on the reserve/left-squad list. He was aware of that possibility and wasn't surprised when the Jets used that designation, the source said.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Joe Walton, Offensive Innovator & Jets Head Coach from 1983-89, Dies

Joe Walton, the offensive architect and innovator of the New York Jets' quartet of playoff teams in the early and mid-Eighties and head coach of many of the great players in franchise history from that era, died Sunday. He was 85 years old. The Jets organization late Sunday issued a...
NFLABC News

Top New York Jets free-agent signing Carl Lawson carted off from practice

New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson, the team's biggest free-agent signing from the offseason, was carted off the field Thursday with an apparent left-leg injury. It happened during a red-zone period in a joint practice between the Jets and Green Bay Packers at the Packers' facility. Several players took knees and the practice fell ominously quiet as medical personnel tended to Lawson.
dailyjournal.net

AP source: Jets’ Lawson having MRI on injured Achilles

GREEN BAY, Wis. — New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson was scheduled to have an MRI on his injured Achilles tendon on Thursday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. Lawson was carted off the field during the team’s joint practice with the Green Pay Packers....
NFLBirmingham Star

Jets DE Carl Lawson carted off with lower leg injury

New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson left Thursday's joint practice with the host Green Bay Packers after suffering an injury to his lower left leg. Lawson was surrounded by teammates and coaches before being taken away on a cart. NFL Network reported that Lawson will have an MRI on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jets Safety Could Reportedly Miss The Entire Season

A New York Jets defensive back is reportedly in danger of missing the entire 2021 season because of an injury. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jets safety Zane Lewis suffered a torn patellar tendon and a sprained AC joint during Thursday’s practice. The 23-year-old had to be carted off the field, as a result. Lewis will undergo further testing, but it looks like he could miss the entire 2021 season.
NFLallfans.co

New York Jets Flight Connections 8/20/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Yesterday was a terrible day for the New York Jets and Jets fans alike. Superstar free agent acquisition Carl Lawson tore his Achilles yesterday and will miss the entire 2021 NFL season. It is a brutal blow for not only the Jets, but for Lawson. He was having an amazing training camp up until that point, and poised to have an incredible season. Also lost for the season is DB Zane Lewis, who suffered a severe knee injury. On top of that, both Denzel Mims and Sheldon Rankins were both injured yesterday and are considered day-to-day. It is definitely a low point for the team. But on the positive side of things, it can only get better from here. Hopefully that means something of substance for the Jets this season. Only time will tell. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets update status of players injured on Thursday

Carl Lawson and Zane Lewis are done for the year, but the New York Jets appeared to have dodged a bullet with two other starters. The New York Jets announced on Thursday that defensive lineman Carl Lawson and safety Zane Lewis will miss the 2021 season after sustaining injuries during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers.

Comments / 0

