One aspect of games that I love is the growth that characters can have over the course of the story. It's satisfactory in RPGs to see your characters grow and do more damage, but Metroidvanias like Axiom Verge 2 really get to show this off. Metroidvanias allows the player access to a limited region and through the acquisition of equipment or abilities expands the world, naturally presenting players with new obstacles and challenges. After getting a Hookshot you might remember a strange gap you couldn't reach before in the starting area that hides the secret to your next progression hurdle. In this way, the world grows not just for the player, but also for your character. How well does the player fit into the world of Axiom Verge 2 though?