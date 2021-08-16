Cancel
NFL

Former New York Jets head coach Joe Walton dies at 85

By Jets X-Factor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer New York Jets head coach Joe Walton has passed away at the age of 85, Robert Morris University announced on Sunday. The football lifer spent seven seasons as Jets head coach from 1983 to 1989, the second-longest-tenured man at the post in franchise history. Walton’s 111 victories are second...

#Jets#Robert Morris University#Playoff Games#American Football
