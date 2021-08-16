After Surfside, questions around commercial buildings and business model of condo associations are brought to forefront

Chambers High Net Worth 2021 Recognizes MendenFreiman and Lawrence H. Freiman Chambers High Net Worth (HNW), a publication specifically aimed at the private wealth market, recognized MendenFreiman in its firm rankings as a Top 10 Leading Firm in Georgia for Private Wealth Law. The publication also recognized Lawrence H. Freiman in its individual rankings. Per the guide: A wealth professional notes: “MendenFreiman has solid tax law expertise in that office, income tax, corporate, and estate and gift tax.” In addition, sources say Lawrence H. Freiman “is terrific,” “just so smart,” and “a very successful lawyer.” About Chambers High Net Worth: Chambers HNW was launched in 2016 as the first publication from Chambers and Partners. The guide covers private wealth management work and related specialties around the world, featuring in-depth evaluations of the leading lawyers and law firms for wealthy individuals and families. Rankings are based on in-depth interviews with clients and attorneys, assessing legal knowledge, experience, ability, effectiveness, and client service. Three Attorneys Named to 2022 Best Lawyers® List; Three Named to 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch; Firm Ranked in 2022 “Best Law Firms” MendenFreiman is pleased to announce that three lawyers have been included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America and three lawyers have been included in the 2022 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognizes associates and other lawyers who are earlier in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States. Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch lists are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. MendenFreiman would like to congratulate the following lawyers: 2022 The Best Lawyers in America list: • Lawrence H. Freiman - Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships) • Jeffrey H. Kess - Tax Law • J.W ‘Chris’ Chitty - Tax Law 2022 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch: • Christopher A. Steele - Tax Law, Trusts and Estates, and Corporate Law • Amy V. McGehee - Litigation and Controversy – Tax • Matthew S. Paolillo - Litigation and Controversy - Tax and Tax Law In addition, MendenFreiman has been ranked in the 2022 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list regionally in one practice area. Firms included in the 2022 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. The 2022 Edition of "Best Law Firms" includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas. Additionally, one "Law Firm of the Year" was named in each nationally ranked practice area. Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism, and their integrity. MendenFreiman received the following ranking in the 2022 U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms": • Regional Tier 2, Atlanta, Tax Law.