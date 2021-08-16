After Surfside, questions around commercial buildings and business model of condo associations are brought to forefront

DIGroup Architecture is one of the area’s largest African-American-owned, full-service architectural firms. We are known for regenerating urban areas through redevelopment, historic preservation, adaptive reuse and new construction for public and private clients in Education, Healthcare, Senior Living and Civic clients throughout Philadelphia, New Jersey, and New York. “Architecture for Change” is our design philosophy and commitment to transforming environments to unite people, enhance well-being and enrich communities by providing solutions to complex challenges. Our collaborative spirit and quest to “do whatever it takes,’ delivers an exceptional client experience with clients returning to us often for our small-firm attention and big-firm experience. As a firm with capacity, we are also an attractive partner and frequently work with notable architectural firms, as well as large construction management and general contracting firms on design-build projects. Over our 15 years in business, we have achieved numerous design awards and recognition in industry publications for our thought leadership, and ranked among the top Minority Businesses and Architectural firms by Philadelphia Business Journal and NJBIZ.