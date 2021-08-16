Cancel
Surfside, FL

After Surfside, questions around commercial buildings and business model of condo associations are brought to forefront

By Ashley Fahey
Philadelphia Business Journal
 5 days ago
The June 24 tragedy that left nearly 100 dead after a condo building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, has prompted swift review of condo-building reviews, talk of new legislation and more questions than answers.

www.bizjournals.com

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia
