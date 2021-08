Dear Annie: My daughter and her father and I were always close. We talked daily, telling one another about our days. She has three children. We paid for preschool for all of them, bought their clothes and even bought a condo for them to live in while she went to law school. She is our only living child; we were in a position to help, and we were happy to do so. She divorced her husband, who was bleeding her financially by buying expensive new cars and going on expensive vacations. We also helped by babysitting the kids, getting meals many times and continuing with financial help.