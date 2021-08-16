Solana Pumps 34% And Hits New All Time High

After the big crash in May 2021, the crypto market is back on its way to old strength. You not only notice this in Bitcoin and Ether, but also in newer, up-and-coming crypto assets such as SOL. The native token of the Solana blockchain reached its new all-time high of more than 52 euros (61 dollars) on Monday after a strong growth phase, clearly beating the previous record from May of around 46 euros.